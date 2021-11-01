66 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares surged 66.1% to close at $42.52 on Friday on continued volatility after the company recently announced partnerships with Mastercard and Fiserv.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 47.3% to settle at $6.85.
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) surged 44.5% to close at $15.89 after the company priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 41.8% to settle at $14.25.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) shares jumped 35% to settle at $18.69 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) gained 33.8% to close at $27.19.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares climbed 26% to close at $3.05 on Friday after the company said it has engaged Int'l. Investor Relations Co., MZ Group, to lead strategic investor relations and financial communications program.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) surged 24.6% to close at $3.70.
- Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) jumped 23.8% to settle at $22.35. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) rose 23.3% to close at $17.89. The company recently priced its $12 per share.
- GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) jumped 22.9% to settle at $25.31.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) shares gained 22.3% to close at $6.26. Retail Value is expected to release its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) rose 21.9% to settle at $21.87.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRDA) gained 19.8% to close at $23.95 after pricing its IPO at $20 per share.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) climbed 18.5% to close at $13.92 following Q3 results.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) gained 18.2% to close at $22.45 in reaction to Facebook's Metaverse news as well as a bullish note from Wedbush. The company has a partnership with Facebook's AI research organization.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) gained 18.2% to close at $6.90.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) rose 17.8% to settle at $54.46 following Q3 results.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 17.5% to close at $10.56.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) jumped 17% to settle at $18.59.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) surged 16% to close at $13.07.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) gained 14.6% to settle at $89.18 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 14.6% to close at $12.31 as the company issued an update on its VAZALORE launch.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) climbed 14.3% to settle at $161.39. Oppenheimer maintained LendingTree with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $275 to $240.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) climbed 13.9% to close at $28.94. The company recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNSL) gained 13.5% to settle at $187.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 12.9% to close at $26.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also reported a $300 million buyback and raised its quarterly dividend.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares gained 12.8% to close at $4.92 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) gained 11.8% to close at $56.58 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) climbed 9.8% to settle at $458.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) rose 8.3% to close at $2.87. AgEagle Aerial's senseFly unit has been named to the Blue small unmanned aircraft systems 2.0 list of drone suppliers by US Defense Innovation unit.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 7% to close at $2.45.
Losers
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares fell 38.9% to close at $17.29 on Friday after gaining 18% on Thursday.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 37.9% to close at $5.60 after the company reported a $25 million private placement.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) fell 27.5% to close at $51.00 following Q3 results. Raymond James maintained CareDx with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $108 to $90.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 23.7% to close at $1.61 after the company agreed to sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co., Ltd.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) dipped 23.3% to settle at $9.20 after pricing its IPO at $12 a share.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) fell 22.1% to close at $24.03 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at $25.00 per share..
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares dropped 21.9% to settle at $4.42. Alfi 8-K showed the company placed its President and CEO, Paul Pereira, CFO, Treasurer, Dennis McIntosh, Chief Technology Officer, Chalres Pereira on paid admin. leave, and authorized independent internal investigation related to corporate transactions, other matters.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 20.1% to close at $16.32.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) shares fell 18.5% to close at $2.29 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) dipped 18% to settle at $27.18 following quarterly results.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) dipped 16.7% to close at $5.42 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 15.4% to close at $7.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares fell 14.5% to close at $101.80 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and announced plans to acquire Momentive.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) dropped 13.6% to close at $23.45.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) fell 12.8% to close at $12.80 after the company reported a $15 million private placement.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) dipped 12% to settle at $10.26 after the company reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $15.7 million, missing the consensus of $20.5 million.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) fell 11.8% to close at $152.73 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $50 million stock buyback program.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 11.6% to close at $102.50. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 11.4% to close at $9.68 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 11.4% to close at $0.8325.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 11.1% to close at $6.48.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) dipped 11% to close at $28.70 following Q3 results.
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dropped 11% to settle at $177.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 10.8% to close at $9.30.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 9.9% to close at $29.24. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of ADG20 against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 9.5% to close at $103.24 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 9.4% to close at $5.97 following Q3 results.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 8.7% to close at $52.29 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) fell 7.8% to close at $110.83 following Q3 results.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares fell 6.6% to settle at $7.56. Rafael Holdings shares dipped 73% on Thursday after the company's Phase 3 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 6.3% to close at $106.07. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it projects consolidated sales to be $32.5 billion to $33 billion in FY22, growing above the long-term guidance of 8%-10% growth.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) fell 5.5% to close at $4.47. HCW Biologics shares jumped 62% on Thursday after the company received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in pancreatic cancer.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2.2% to close at $3,372.43 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.8% to close at $149.80. The company reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Revenues from iPhone came in at $38.87 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $41.2 billion.
