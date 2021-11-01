 Skip to main content

Sega, Microsoft Weigh Cloud Gaming Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Sega Sammy Holdings Inc (OTC: SGAMF) (OTC: SGAMY) agreed to explore a partnership to develop big-budget titles using the Xbox maker's cloud gaming tech.
  • "By working with Microsoft to anticipate such trends as they accelerate further in future, the goal is to optimize development processes and continue to bring high-quality experiences to players using Azure cloud technologies," Sega said.
  • Sega is exploring making titles with global reach on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.
  • Microsoft's own major cloud gaming initiative is available via the Xbox Game Pass, a cross-platform subscription service that features Sega titles like the hit "Yakuza" series, Reuters reports.
  • Cloud gaming cuts ties to bulky hardware but requires a fast internet connection. 
  • Deep-pocketed Microsoft's push into the nascent sector comes as Xbox being on the backfoot in the console battle with Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation.
  • Sega, which dropped its own console business after a string of flops, is a rich maker of "pachinko" machines for gambling and has flagged its ambitions to widen the appeal of its video games.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.36% at $332.83 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Best of Benzinga

