 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says He Would Sell $6B Tesla Stock 'Right Now' To Help UN World Food Program On 1 Condition

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:30am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says He Would Sell $6B Tesla Stock 'Right Now' To Help UN World Food Program On 1 Condition

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — the world’s richest person — said he is ready to sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock “right now” if a United Nations official could explain how the amount would help solve world hunger.

What Happened: Musk’s comments come just days after the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley told CNN that a small group of ultra-wealthy individuals could help solve world hunger with just a fraction of their net worth.

Beasley specifically urged action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos — the world’s two richest men.

Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to a post that highlighted Beasley’s statements as well as noted that the WFP was not able to solve world hunger despite raising $8.4 billion in 2020.

Musk added that the WFP must be willing to engage in open-source accounting to enable the public to see how the $6 billion would be spent.

Why It Matters: Musk is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $311 billion, followed by Bezos with a net worth of $195 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The growth in Musk’s wealth is due to a surge this year in the stock of Tesla, which last week joined the club of a select few companies valued at more than $1 trillion.

Musk would likely be elevated to trillionaire status by his space venture SpaceX rather than Tesla, it was reported last month, citing Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones.

Nevertheless, the $6 billion amount will be less than 2% of Musk’s current net worth.

The WFP says on its website that it provides assistance to over 115 million people in 84 countries through food or cash distributions in emergencies, nutrition support programs and other activities to build resilience to climate change and other shocks.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.4% higher in Friday’s trading at $1,114.00.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news

Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Oberhaus via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Xpeng Registers 233% YoY Rise In Deliveries For October But Numbers Fall Shy Of Record Month
Elon Musk Says Tuition Fee For A Texas University He Is Planning Would Be In Dogecoin; Meme Crypto Spikes In Instant Reaction
Could Elon Musk Really Be 'The Simpsons' Villain Hank Scorpio?
Bitcoin White Paper Turns 13 Years Old Today — What You Need To Know About The Document That Transformed The Financial World
Elon Musk-Named Meme Token Dogelon Mars Gains Over 4000% in October To Reach All-Time High, Will It Beat Shiba Inu?
This Solar Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Tesla And AMC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: billionaires Elon Musk Global Poverty UN World Food ProgrammeNews Entrepreneurship General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com