German Labour Union Calls For Strikes At Seven Amazon Locations In Pay Dispute
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
On Sunday, the German labor union Verdi called all employees to strike at seven different Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) locations over a pay dispute. 

According to a Verdi spokesperson, the duration of the strike is open. Verdi has demanded that the company raise pay in the broader retail and mail-order industries across Germany.

The strikes are expected to start on Monday and will last through Tuesday. In response, Amazon says it already provides good benefits and compensation and a safe work environment for its employees.

In September and as well as in March, workers at six of Amazon's facilities across Germany went on strike. 

Germany is Amazon's most significant market behind the U.S. The online retail giant has been in an ongoing dispute with trade unions in Germany over wages and conditions for logistics workers.

Verdi has been organizing strikes at Amazon in Germany since 2013.

Amazon factory Germany pay dispute strike

