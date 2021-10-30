 Skip to main content

This Solar Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Tesla And AMC
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
This Solar Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Tesla And AMC

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is known as a global leader in solar energy solutions, and over the past month, delivered beaming returns for traders and investors.

In addition, Enphase Energy stock’s one-month return has outperformed several of 2021’s most popular cryptocurrencies and stocks: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO ETC), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC).

Enphase Energy delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. 

Geographically, Enphase Energy derives a majority of revenue from the United States. Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from the beginning of October to the present: 

  • Dogecoin is up from $0.203498 to $0.272411 for a return of 33.86%
  • Ethereum Classic is up from $53.00 to $55.60 for a return of 14.19%
  • Tesla is up from $780.46 to $1,128.15 for a return of 44.55%
  • AMC is up from $33.80 to $35.60 for a return of 5.32%
  • And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $150.01 a share to $233.50 for a return of 55.65%

Image by nastya_gepp

