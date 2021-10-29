Why Array Technologies Shares Rose Today

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares traded higher Friday despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. The stock gained earlier in the week in sympathy with Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH), which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.

Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 48 cents per share by 25%. The company also reported quarterly sales of $351.50 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $343.15 million by 2.4%.

Array Technologies will release its third-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Thursday, November 11th, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

Array Technologies has a 52-week high of $54.78 and a 52-week low of $12.72.