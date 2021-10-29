Amazon Discloses 20% Stake In EV Firm Rivian
- E-commerce juggernaut Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosed a 20% stake in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive Inc, with a carrying value of $3.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion in 2020 end.
- Rivian just placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans.
- Rivian previously disclosed Amazon's over $1.3 billion investment in the automaker and held almost 150 million shares of preferred stock. However, Rivian redacted Amazon's voting power as a percentage.
- Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has invested over $820 million in Rivian and owns over 5%.
- Amazon shares are trading lower as analysts reduced their price targets following disappointing Q3 results and Q4 outlook.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 2.95% at $3,345 on the last check Friday.
