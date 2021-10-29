44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) shares jumped 42% to $3.5350 after the company said it has engaged Int'l. Investor Relations Co., MZ Group, to lead strategic investor relations and financial communications program.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) gained 27.2% to $17.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) shares climbed 25.5% to $6.43. Retail Value is expected to release its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) gained 22.8% to $3.2550. AgEagle Aerial's senseFly unit has been named to the Blue small unmanned aircraft systems 2.0 list of drone suppliers by US Defense Innovation unit.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) jumped 17.7% to $13.83 following Q3 results.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares rose 16.7% to $5.09 after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) gained 13.7% to $3.46.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 12.7% to $2.5799.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) jumped 11.6% to $28.36. The company recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 11.6% to $26.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also reported a $300 million buyback and raised its quarterly dividend.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) gained 10.2% to $155.67. Oppenheimer maintained LendingTree with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $275 to $240.
- Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) jumped 8.8% to $55.08 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) rose 7.8% to $450.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 7% to $1.9397 after the company announced a partnership with CareSource.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 6.9% to $3.27 after declining 15% on Thursday. DBV Technologies, disclosed that on Oct. 14, it received FDA communication requesting a review of data from DBV's protein uptake release study prior to providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares dipped 47.7% to $14.81 after gaining 18% on Thursday.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) fell 33.4% to $6.00 after the company reported a $25 million private placement.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) tumbled 25.3% to $52.55 following Q3 results. Raymond James maintained CareDx with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $108 to $90.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) shares dropped 22.7% to $4.3750. Alfi 8-K showed the company placed its President and CEO, Paul Pereira, CFO, Treasurer, Dennis McIntosh, Chief Technology Officer, Chalres Pereira on paid admin. leave, and authorized independent internal investigation related to corporate transactions, other matters.
- Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) dipped 21.8% to $8.15
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) fell 21.4% to $24.24 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock at $25.00 per share..
- Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares dipped 20.4% to $94.72 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and announced plans to acquire Momentive.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 19.9% to $7.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) dropped 19.7% to $16.41
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) fell 19.6% to $11.80 after the company reported a $15 million private placement.
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) dropped 17.9% to $27.22 following quarterly results.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) fell 16.7% to $3.94. HCW Biologics shares jumped 62% on Thursday after the company received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in pancreatic cancer.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) fell 14.8% to $5.54 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares fell 14.4% to $6.93. Rafael Holdings shares dipped 73% on Thursday after the company's Phase 3 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint.
- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) dipped 14% to $148.70 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $50 million stock buyback program.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 13.6% to $28.04. Adagio Therapeutics recently announced new in vitro data demonstrating retained neutralizing activity of ADG20 against a diverse panel of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the newly emerged Lambda and Mu variants.
- LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) shares fell 12.5% to $2.46 after reporting wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 12.5% to $1.8450 after the company agreed to sell its express delivery business in China to J&T Express Co., Ltd.
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) dipped 12.3% to $28.28 following Q3 results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dropped 12.1% to $9.60 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dipped 11.3% to $5.84 following Q3 results.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 9.5% to $103.30 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) dipped 8.9% to $109.48 following Q3 results.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 8.7% to $0.6212 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 8.4% to $52.49 after the company issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 7.4% to $0.8703.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 7.1% to $105.18. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it projects consolidated sales to be $32.5 billion to $33 billion in FY22, growing above the long-term guidance of 8%-10% growth.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 4% to $3,311.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.5% to $147.25. The company reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. Revenues from iPhone came in at $38.87 billion, shy of the consensus estimate of $41.2 billion.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas