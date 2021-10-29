 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Wants To Start A University In Texas: Here's What His Twitter Followers Have To Say
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Elon Musk has a huge Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) following and his tweets often move markets and assets. On Friday, the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO tweeted his intention to set up a university.

What Happened: Elon Musk said in tweet he is thinking of starting a new university, named the Texas Institute of Technology & Science. In a series of tweets, Musk also said the university will have epic merchandise and will be universally admired.

That is a clear about-face from Musk, who recently said in a reply to an audience question at a conference that college was unnecessary because now one can learn anything for free. He went on to say that he thinks college is basically for fun and to prove a person can do their chores.

Related Link: After Tesla Hits $1-Trillion Valuation, Analyst Says Automaker Must Focus On These 2 Key Issues Next

Twitter Can't Keep Calm: Musk's legion of followers had opinions, comments, observations and queries regarding his tweets. One of them asked whether funding is secured. The question is taken out of Musk's playbook, as he tweeted the same phrase way back in 2018, which landed him in trouble with regulators. In reply to the question, Musk said:

There was a suggestion Musk should invest around North Texas. Dallas was suggested as being a cool place with a lot of potential. Dan Whitfield, who is running for U.S. Senate seat to represent Arizona, replied Musk should make it tuition-free and guarantee jobs for high-scoring graduates at Tesla or SpaceX.

Tesla's recent decision to change its domicile from California to Texas underlines the company's focus on the Lone Star state. It doesn't come as a surprise Musk is interested in investing in human capital in the state.

Only time will tell whether Musk's comment is wishful thinking or is suggestive of serious intent.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 2.29% at $1,101.36 at last check Friday afternoon.

Related Link: Elon Musk Has This To Say About German Automakers, Tesla's Plans For Germany

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk texas Texas Institute of Technology & Science universityNews Education General Best of Benzinga

