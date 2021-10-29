 Skip to main content

Amazon, Tesla, Apple See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 606 mentions, followed by e-commerce giant Amazon with 441 mentions as at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and electric vehicle maker Tesla are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 431 and 411 mentions, respectively.

Apart from Apple and Facebook, the other stocks trending on the forum include video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and payments giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).

Read Next: Microsoft Could Overtake Apple As Most Valued Company Following Stellar Q1

Why It Matters: Lucid Group’s shares surged more than 31% in Thursday’s trading session after the company said initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of the Lucid Air electric vehicles will be made to the first group of reservation holders on Saturday.

Amazon is seeing high interest on the forum after the company reported third-quarter financial results that missed analysts’ estimates.

Apple reported fourth-quarter earnings that matched analysts’ estimates, while revenues missed expectations due to weaker-than-expected iPhone sales.

Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook said it will change its name to Meta and its stock symbol to MVRS on Dec. 1.

Price Action: Lucid shares closed at $35.48, while Amazon.com shares closed almost 1.6% higher at $3,446.57.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 1% higher at $458.32.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

