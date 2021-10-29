 Skip to main content

Facebook Renaming Itself To Meta Causes 18% Spike In Unrelated Stock

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:16am   Comments
Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) announcement of its name change to Meta caused the shares of an unrelated company with a similar name, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT), to surge on Thursday.

What Happened: Shares of Meta Materials, a Canada-based materials technology company, gained 4.8% in the regular trading session to $4.56 and further rose almost 18% in the after-hours session to $5.38.

The stock surged as investors seemed to have confused Meta Materials with Facebook’s new name.

Meta Materials is unrelated to Facebook. The company says on its website that its technology platform encompasses three core capabilities - holography, lithography, and wireless sensing.

The company’s CEO George Palikaras took to Twitter to welcome Facebook to the Metaverse.

Why It Matters: The rally in shares of Meta Materials is similar to the surge in shares of Signal Advance Inc. (OTC: SIGL) in January after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a message of support for the encrypted messaging app Signal.

Investors also mistakenly bought shares of a Chinese company called Zoom Technologies Inc. (OTC: ZTNO) when the more familiar video conferencing platform Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) went public in April 2019.

Meta Materials has attracted interest from Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum and other online investment communities as the stock is seen as a potential short squeeze candidate.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

