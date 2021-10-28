10 Augmented And Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch On The Heels Of Facebook's Meta Rebrand

Augmented reality and virtual reality are terms that have been around for years and several publicly traded companies have built entire business lines around the growth concepts.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) announced a rebrand to Meta as it bets fully on the growth of the metaverse. AR and VR stocks saw significant action on the heels of the announcement, which could be short-lived or a growth item investors should keep an eye on.

Here are 10 augmented reality and virtual reality stocks to watch.

See Also: Facebook Rebrands As Meta: What Investors Should Know About New Name, Ticker And Vision

Kopin: Kopin Inc (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares closed Thursday up 20%. The company is often mentioned as an augmented reality play with its development of components for head-worn, hand-held systems for military applications. KOPN shares were up 20% Thursday.

Vuzix: One area mentioned by Facebook in its presentation was smart glasses, which could bring attention to Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI). Vuzix supplies smart glasses and augmented reality tech and products to several sectors and customers. Shares of VUZI were up 14%.

Glimpse Group: Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) has an appropriate ticker for stocks mentioned in this article covering both augmented reality and virtual reality. The company is a platform company that provides software, products and consulting services to clients for virtual reality and augmented reality.

The company held its IPO in July and has a float of under 10 million shares making the stock highly volatile. VRAR shares closed Thursday up 51%.

Roblox: Popular game company Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) could be considered one of the most popular metaverse stocks. The game, which appeals to a younger crowd, allows users to play with an avatar and play mini-games, build and experience the world of Roblox. Shares were up 3%.

WiMi Hologram: Augmented reality company WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) provides augmented reality services and products based on holographics to customers including those in advertising and entertainment. AR advertising and AR entertainment make up two of the company’s three reporting divisions.

WIMI shares were up 12%.

MultiMetaVerse: A small metaverse company called MultiMetaVerse announced a SPAC merger with Model Performance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MPAC) in early August. Not much is known about the company with no investor presentation filed with the merger agreement.

Shares of the SPAC hit a high of $11.65 Thursday, an all-time high. Warrants were up triple digits Thursday on the connection to metaverse stocks. The company could see high interest if more is learned about what the company does and how it operates in the metaverse ecosystem.

Related Link: New Metaverse ETF Launches From Roundhill: What Investors Should Know

Immersion: Haptic technology company Immersion Corp (NASDAQ: IMMR) was another winner on Thursday with shares up 12%. The company has licensing deals with companies including Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY) for Playstation 5 controllers. The company has patents for augmented reality, which could make it a winner from the Facebook announcement.

Blue Hat: Penny stock Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment (NASDAQ: BHAT) is an augmented reality-related company for entertainment games and toys in China. The company’s interactive toys and mobile games are among its reporting divisions. The company gets the majority of its revenue in China. BHAT shares were up 12%.

Matterport: Spatial data company Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) provides the tools to turn any space into 3D replica. The company announced a partnership with Facebook earlier this year to collaborate on the world’s largest dataset of 3D spaces for academic research.

“The Facebook research team was interested in the diversity of Matterport’s data,” Matterport CEO RJ Pittman told Benzinga.

Metaverse ETF: Another name to watch for metaverse related stocks, including augmented reality and virtual reality names is the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (ARCA:META). Top holdings in the ETF include NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) at 8.9%, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) at 7.4%, Roblox at 7.0%, Facebook at 6% and Unity Software (NYSE: U) at 5.1%.

The ETF saw unusually high volume after the Facebook announcement, likely due to its ticker of META.

Disclosure: Author is long shares IMMR, MPAC.

Photo: Mikhail Nilov from Pexels