Wax Center Partners Opens New European Wax Center In California
- European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) franchise Wax Center Partners has opened a new center in California.
- "We are thrilled with the opening of our new center in San Leandro, and to welcome our guests we are offering a special 'Buy 3 Get 1 Free Wax Pass' until October 31st, 2021," said Mandisa Cox, Director of Center Operations for WCP.
- Wax Center Partners operates 19 European Wax Center locations—13 in northern California and 6 in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.
- Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners.
- Price Action: EWCZ shares closed higher by 6.34% at $33.05 on Thursday.
