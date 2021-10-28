 Skip to main content

Wax Center Partners Opens New European Wax Center In California
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:09pm   Comments
  • European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) franchise Wax Center Partners has opened a new center in California.
  • "We are thrilled with the opening of our new center in San Leandro, and to welcome our guests we are offering a special 'Buy 3 Get 1 Free Wax Pass' until October 31st, 2021," said Mandisa Cox, Director of Center Operations for WCP.
  • Wax Center Partners operates 19 European Wax Center locations—13 in northern California and 6 in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.
  • Wax Center Partners is a European Wax Center platform launched in May 2021 as a partnership between the Stieber EWC franchise and MKH Capital Partners.
  • Price Action: EWCZ shares closed higher by 6.34% at $33.05 on Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

