Everi Launches Online Slot, Gaming Content In Connecticut
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has partnered with multiple iGaming operators to bring its gaming content to online casinos in Connecticut.
- With the launch, Everi's three-reel mechanical themes and video slot content will be available in the state for the first time.
- Over the past three years, Everi Digital has extended the footprint of its Spark Remote Game Server, housing its iGaming slot content, to include Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, along with British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada.
- Price Action: EVRI shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $24.17 on the last check Thursday.
