Medtronic To Face Class Action Suit From Canadian Users Of MiniMed Insulin Pumps
- A national class action in Canada has been commenced against Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) over its MiniMed 630G and 670G insulin pumps.
- Rochon Genova and Cardill Law commenced the proposed class-action suit against Medtronic, Medtronic MiniMed, and Medtronic of Canada over the insulin pumps approved in Canada in 2016 and 2018.
- For the same issue, missing or broken retainer rings that could result in the over-or under-delivery of insulin, Health Canada issued a Type II Medical Device Recall in 2019, then a Type 1 recall earlier this month.
- The proposed class action alleges that Medtronic knew or ought to have known that the devices were suffering from a defective retainer ring but failed to take steps to address it or offer warnings to users.
- The claims have not yet been proven in court.
- Medtronic did not directly comment on the class action suit but referred to its October 5 news release covering the issue with the MiniMed 600 series devices.
- Price Action: MDT shares are down 1.07% at $121.19 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
