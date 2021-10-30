10 Weirdest Halloween Candies Of All Time: Trick Or Treat Or WTF?

Halloween is supposed to be a fun holiday, but it can become a bit stale if trick-or-treaters are greeted with a predictable selection of too-well-known chocolate bars, lollipops and chewing gums.

In order to inspire candy givers to ratchet up their game with snacking eccentricity, let's shift the season focus away from the same-old/same-old and take a bit out of 10 of the weirdest candies ever to find their way into a Halloween goodie bag.

Camel Balls Chewing Gum: Despite the unsubtle artwork on the packaging, no dromedaries were neutered in the creation of this Spanish product, which offers an extra sour-flavored liquid filling in the gumballs. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)

Crime Scene Candy Tubes: Yes, this is a unique candy concept: tubes of body fluids. Actually, the liquid contents marked “saliva,” “blood,” and “urine” are sweet syrups in apple, cherry and lemonade flavors. (Photo courtesy Candy Warehouse)

Gummy Body Parts Candy: You don’t need to be a George Romero zombie to feast on these body parts – this 55-piece assortment includes candy versions of brains, ears, eyeballs, feet and thumbs. (Phot courtesy of Candy Warehouse)

Here’s Your Gift Motherf****r Gum: Sometimes, we have to give gifts to people we don’t like. If you’re not ashamed of sharing your contempt of others, this fruit-flavored chewing gum is the perfect present for you to give. (Photo courtesy Off the Wagon)

Mac and Cheese Candy Canes: Macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, but who says it can only be served in a bowl or on a dish? Why not infuse candy canes with the therapeutic taste of good ol’ mac and cheese, eh? (Photo courtesy Off the Wagon)

The Original Bag of Poo: Fortunately, there is no truth in advertising here – the contents in question are actually cotton candy that comes in 15 different flavors. Still, the unsuspecting trick-or-treater’s parents might be in for a surprise when finding this in the goodie bag. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)



Percy Pig: The UK retailer Marks & Spencer (OTC: MAKSY) created this product in 1992 with an ingredient rarely found in candy: pork gelatin. Mercifully for those who abstain from eating pork, a vegetarian variety was introduced in 2011 and the pork gelatin was permanently removed from the ingredients list in 2019. (Photo courtesy of Candy Gurus.)

Pickle Cotton Candy: Pickle lovers and cotton candy aficionados rarely have any common ground, but this green-hued concoction – an effect achieved by mixing Blue 1 and Yellow 5 food coloring – unites those two very different treats into a distinctive union. (Photo courtesy Off the Wagon)

Reese’s Peanut Butter and Banana Creme Cups. Elvis Presley’s favorite food was the peanut butter and banana sandwich, and in 2007 The Hershey Company’s (NYSE: HSY) Reese’s brand created a limited edition candy version of The King’s go-to nosh – although it wrapped the unlikely ingredients in chocolate, whereas Elvis was known to include bacon in his sandwiches. (Photo courtesy Vincent Diamante / Flickr Creative Commons)

Thrills Soap-Flavored Gum: Trying this Canadian product might prove educational, as few people outside of Three Stooges movies eat soap and most people may not know what it tastes like. This gum certainly had an effect on one Amazon reviewer who declared: “Literally the most awful gum I have ever tasted. BEST THING EVER!” (Photo courtesy of Amazon)