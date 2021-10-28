48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares jumped 83.6% to $5.37 after the company announced that it has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed to evaluate its lead drug candidate, HCW9218, in a first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) gained 67.4% to $5.07 after the company announced it launched on Amazon Prime and also launched an affiliate program.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) jumped 54% to $4.43. Raymond James upgraded InflaRx from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) surged 35% to $8.17 as the company reported completion of its earlier announced investigation into allegations made in a short report released in January 2021.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) jumped 33% to $120.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) gained 32.4% to $22.51. Solo Brands reported the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at $17.00 per share.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) jumped 26% to $39.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 20.8% to $32.65. Lucid is expected to report q3 earnings on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 after the closing bell.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 20.6% to $93.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 19.6% to $6.35.
- Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) gained 18.9% to $66.5 following strong quarterly results.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) surged 16.4% to $60.21 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) jumped 15.9% to $11.72 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) gained 15.5% to $8.03.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 15.3% to $49.40 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares gained 14.4% to $4.5778 after dipping over 58% on Wednesday.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13.7% to $0.4720 after dipping around 25% on Wednesday. AGM Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Meten for blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 13.7% to $16.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) surged 12% to $4.9270 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 11.8% to $63.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev upgraded its 2021 earnings growth forecast after reporting a surprise rise in Q3 profit.
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) fell 11.2% to $2.14 after surging over 27% on Wednesday.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 11.2% to $72.14 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) gained 10.7% to $136.28 after Cowen & Co upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $135 to $150.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares rose 10.1% to $5.23. Marpai surged around 19% on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $4 per share.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) surged 9.5% to $70.03 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares rose 9% to $24.94 following Q3 results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 8.9% to $16.89 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on “strategic capital expenditures.”
Losers
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares dipped 80% to $6.04 after the company said Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of improved overall survival.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 35.9% to $0.5772 after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 26.3% to $0.3950 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- IronNet, Inc.. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 25.6% to $12.16. The company recently announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.
- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 21.2% to $9.34 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 guidance below estimates.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) dipped 19.5% to $59.37 after the company reported third-quarter sales growth of 16.6% year-over-year to $125.3 million, missing the consensus of $126.82 million.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 16.8% to $7.37 after the company said its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“TBSPL”), received approval to be admitted as a CDP Depository Agent.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 16.1% to $8.47 following downbeat quarterly resulst.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 15% to $57.04.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares fell 14.7% to $295.15 after the company issued Q4 adjusted earnings guidance below estimates.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) dropped 13.8% to $3.10. DBV Technologies disclosed that on Oct. 14, it received FDA communication requesting a review of data from DBV's protein uptake release study prior to providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 13.7% to $164.93 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and the CEO transition of John Maraganore.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) dipped 13.6% to $23.02
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares fell 12.6% to $0.8129 after jumping 59% on Wednesday.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dropped 11.8% to $7.85.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 10.8% to $79.45. The company late Wednesday announced the sale of its lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners for $6.05B.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 10.6% to $4.7380 after jumping over 83% on Wednesday.
- Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) dropped 9.7% to $53.34 following Q4 results.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 7.1% to $72.15 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 6.5% to $51.34 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Flex Ltd. (NYSE: FLEX) fell 5.3% to $17.31 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
