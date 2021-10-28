 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares jumped 83.6% to $5.37 after the company announced that it has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to proceed to evaluate its lead drug candidate, HCW9218, in a first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) gained 67.4% to $5.07 after the company announced it launched on Amazon Prime and also launched an affiliate program.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) jumped 54% to $4.43. Raymond James upgraded InflaRx from Outperform to Strong Buy and announced a $14 price target.
  • Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) surged 35% to $8.17 as the company reported completion of its earlier announced investigation into allegations made in a short report released in January 2021.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) jumped 33% to $120.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
  • Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) gained 32.4% to $22.51. Solo Brands reported the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at $17.00 per share.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) jumped 26% to $39.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 20.8% to $32.65. Lucid is expected to report q3 earnings on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 after the closing bell.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) surged 20.6% to $93.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 19.6% to $6.35.
  • Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) gained 18.9% to $66.5 following strong quarterly results.
  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) surged 16.4% to $60.21 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) jumped 15.9% to $11.72 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) gained 15.5% to $8.03.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) rose 15.3% to $49.40 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares gained 14.4% to $4.5778 after dipping over 58% on Wednesday.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13.7% to $0.4720 after dipping around 25% on Wednesday. AGM Group recently announced a strategic partnership with Meten for blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 13.7% to $16.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) surged 12% to $4.9270 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) rose 11.8% to $63.93. Anheuser-Busch InBev upgraded its 2021 earnings growth forecast after reporting a surprise rise in Q3 profit.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) fell 11.2% to $2.14 after surging over 27% on Wednesday.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 11.2% to $72.14 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) gained 10.7% to $136.28 after Cowen & Co upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $135 to $150.
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares rose 10.1% to $5.23. Marpai surged around 19% on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $4 per share.
  • A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) surged 9.5% to $70.03 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
  • Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares rose 9% to $24.94 following Q3 results.
  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) rose 8.9% to $16.89 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced plans to resume its quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter with a quarterly payout of 10 cents. Ford also plans to invest $40 billion to $45 billion between 2020 and 2025 on “strategic capital expenditures.”

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares dipped 80% to $6.04 after the company said Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of improved overall survival.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 35.9% to $0.5772 after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 26.3% to $0.3950 after the company reported a common stock offering.
  • IronNet, Inc.. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 25.6% to $12.16. The company recently announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.
  • Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) dropped 21.2% to $9.34 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 guidance below estimates.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) dipped 19.5% to $59.37 after the company reported third-quarter sales growth of 16.6% year-over-year to $125.3 million, missing the consensus of $126.82 million.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) fell 16.8% to $7.37 after the company said its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“TBSPL”), received approval to be admitted as a CDP Depository Agent.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) dropped 16.1% to $8.47 following downbeat quarterly resulst.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares fell 15% to $57.04.
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares fell 14.7% to $295.15 after the company issued Q4 adjusted earnings guidance below estimates.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) dropped 13.8% to $3.10. DBV Technologies disclosed that on Oct. 14, it received FDA communication requesting a review of data from DBV's protein uptake release study prior to providing additional comments on the STAMP protocol design.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 13.7% to $164.93 after the company announced worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and the CEO transition of John Maraganore.
  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) dipped 13.6% to $23.02
  • China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) shares fell 12.6% to $0.8129 after jumping 59% on Wednesday.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) dropped 11.8% to $7.85.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 10.8% to $79.45. The company late Wednesday announced the sale of its lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners for $6.05B.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 10.6% to $4.7380 after jumping over 83% on Wednesday.
  • Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) dropped 9.7% to $53.34 following Q4 results.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 7.1% to $72.15 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 6.5% to $51.34 after the company issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Flex Ltd. (NYSE: FLEX) fell 5.3% to $17.31 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNY + AOS)

Alnylam's Founding CEO John Maraganore To Exit The Company
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
Where Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Baird Upgrades A.O. Smith, Sees 33% Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com