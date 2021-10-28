 Skip to main content

Kratos Defense & Security Insider Sold $155K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:58am   Comments
Steven S Fendley, President And Us Division at Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS), made a large insider sell on October 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security at a price of $22.19. The total transaction amounted to $155,330.

Fendley still owns a total of 299,883 shares of Kratos Defense & Security worth, $6,444,485.

Kratos Defense & Security shares are trading up 0.05% at $21.49 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Kratos Defense & Security's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Steven S FendleyNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

