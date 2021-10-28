 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) - P/E: 7.21
  2. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) - P/E: 9.56
  3. CURO Group Holdings (NYSE:CURO) - P/E: 5.09
  4. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) - P/E: 4.18
  5. Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) - P/E: 5.7

CIT Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.84, which has decreased by 11.96% compared to Q2, which was 2.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.66%, which has decreased by 0.31% from 2.97% in the previous quarter.

Citizens Financial Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.22, which has decreased by 16.44% compared to Q2, which was 1.46. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.18%, which has decreased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 3.79%.

This quarter, CURO Group Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.69 in Q1 and is now 0.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.67%, which has decreased by 0.4% from 3.07% last quarter.

This quarter, 360 DigiTech experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.28 in Q1 and is now 1.55. 360 DigiTech does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Rocket Companies has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.46, which has decreased by 48.31% compared to Q1, which was 0.89. Rocket Companies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CIT + CFG)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
A Look Into CIT Group's Price Over Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2021
Preview: Citizens Financial Group's Earnings
Death Cross Looms Over Citizens Financial Group Investors
Why Can't You Use Apple Card For iPhone 13?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com