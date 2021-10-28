 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Said To Complete Construction At First Battery Swap Station In Norway
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2021 2:40am   Comments
Share:
Nio Said To Complete Construction At First Battery Swap Station In Norway

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc‘s (NYSE: NIO) first battery swap station in Oslo, Norway has completed construction and is expected to open soon, cnEVpost reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

What Happened: Nio has said it plans to open the first four second-generation battery swap stations in Norway this year.

Nio Power in Oslo completes construction. Photo: Courtesy of cnEVpost. 

The Shanghai-based Nio started shipping electric vehicles to Norway in July and aims to establish a presence across Europe.

See Also: Nio Prices ES8 SUV Lower In Norway Than Home Country China, Unveils Nio House In Oslo: What You Need To Know

Why It Matters: Nio said last month it aims to have 20 Power Swap Stations in Norway by the end of 2022. The automaker has launched the ES8 electric sports utility vehicle and opened a Nio House in Oslo.

The electric vehicle maker has also introduced the battery-as-a-service starting with the 100 kWh battery option. 

Price Action: Nio shares closed 2.87% lower at $39.31 a share on Wednesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Xpeng Strike Gains Even As Hang Seng Index Dips On Evergrande Woes
EV Share Of Total China Passenger Vehicle Sales Rises To 18.6% In Q3 As Nio, Volkswagen, Others Take On Tesla
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Drop Lower In Hong Kong Amid Rekindled US-China Tensions
What Are Whales Doing With NIO
Alibaba, Baidu Dip In Hong Kong On COVID-19 Outbreak Concerns While Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains Following Tesla Deal
Why Nio Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVs NorwayNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com