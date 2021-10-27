Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace.

Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction.

”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Epic is a key strategic integration partner for Phunware, further tech-enabling the continuum of care on mobile,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware.

Crowder continued, “Joining the Epic App Orchard makes it easier for Epic’s considerable customer base to license our healthcare solution, demystify the patient experience and drive digital transformation for more than 250 million patients with electronic health records already in Epic.”

Phunware is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies with the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

PHUN Price Action: Phunware has traded as high as $24.04 and as low as 60 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 15.20% at $5.01 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Phunware.