Why Cortexyme Shares Are Falling

Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares are trading lower after the company's Phase 2/3 GAIN trial did not meet its co-primary endpoints.

Cortexyme says they will present the additional top-line results from the GAIN Trial at the upcoming 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD 2021) conference on Thursday, November 11 at 11:35 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. Cortexyme's CTAD 2021 presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at ir.cortexyme.com.

Cortexyme is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its approach is based on the seminal discovery of the presence of Porphyromonas gingivalis or P. gingivalis, and its secreted toxic virulence factor proteases called gingipains.

Cortexyme has a 52-week high of $121.98 and a 52-week low of $14.13.