ComSovereign Raises $8M Via Preferred Offering, Began Trading Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
  • ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMSpriced 0.32 million shares of its 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25 per share.
  • The estimated offer proceeds are $8 million. The offering proceeds will help to repay debt and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
  • The shares started trading on the Nasdaq today (on October 28, 2021), under the symbol "COMSP." 
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 48,000.
  • Price Action: COMS shares traded lower by 6.21% at $1.36 on Wednesday.

