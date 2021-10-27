 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Novavax Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
Why Novavax Shares Are Rising

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

Novavax says the company's application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) marks the first submission for authorization of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $76.58.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Novavax Rips Higher After Completing Regulatory Filing For Authorization Of COVID-19 Vaccine In UK
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Lower; Sesen Bio Shares Surge
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com