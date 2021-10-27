Why Novavax Shares Are Rising

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

Novavax says the company's application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) marks the first submission for authorization of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $76.58.