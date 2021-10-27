44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares climbed 105.3% to $4.4350. AgriFORCE Growing Systems reported binding LOI to acquire a European agriculture/horticulture and agtech consulting firm for $29 million.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 91.5% to $1.12 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 45.4% to $0.8549 following a 5% gain in the previous session.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 23% to $213.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 19.6% to $1.4112 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) surged 13.7% to $176.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) shares gained 13% to $27 after dipping 22% on Tuesday. Bakkt and Mastercard recently announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) shares gained 13% to $36.28 after the company reported a partnership with Bill.com to power new innovative commercial card products for financial institution customers.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) jumped 12.3% to $32.02 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) surged 12.3% to $30.95 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 12% to $2.8697
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) rose 11.8% to $32.39. Nurix Therapeutics presented initial data from first Phase 1a dose escalation trial of NX-2127 in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) jumped 11.4% to $15.90.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 11.2% to $1.01.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 9.9% to $0.39 after surging over 12% on Tuesday. Farmmi recently said its Zhejiang Farmmi Biotech Co. unit secured customer sales order for Shiitake mushrooms.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) jumped 9.8% to $32.53 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) gained 9.2% to $342.66.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) surged 8.6% to $38.52 following upbeat quarterly results.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) gained 8.3% to $220.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) rose 7.3% to $0.4403 after surging 11% on Tuesday. IT Tech Packaging is scheduled to hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 12, 2021.
Losers
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares dipped 73.6% to $15.22 after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 59.6% to $0.8930 after jumping 225% on Tuesday.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 56.7% to $4.1554. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 300% on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) shares fell 53.6% to $4.03 after the company and Vifor Pharma reported topline results from Phase 3 trial of ANG-3777. The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference from placebo on the primary endpoint.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) shares fell 33.5% to $1.8299 after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 27.4% to $3.6582 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dipped 18.2% to $25.39 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 16.7% to $2.0650. Jaguar Health recently announced the Italian government cleared the merger plan of Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A for closing.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 16.4% to $4.4867.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) fell 14% to $13.40 following Q3 results.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 13% to $1.3750. MySize shares surged 36% on Tuesday after the company announced a contract from Dockers in Turkey.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 11.6% to $0.4865 after gaining over 44% on Tuesday..
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) dropped 11.6% to $6.40. Context Therapeutics and Wisconsin Oncology Network said first patient has been dosed in Phase 2 trial of ONA-XR in metastatic breast cancer.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 11.1% to $46.82 after the company reported launch of proposed global offering of American Depository Shares and ordinary shares.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 10.5% to $1.8350. Waitr Holdings shares climbed 43% on Tuesday after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) dipped 10.2% to $2.8299.
- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) fell 9.9% to $14.70. Wallbox shares surged 47% on Tuesday after the company, and Uber, announced a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 9.8% to $0.6675 after jumping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares fell 9.2% to $35.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued sales guidance below estimates.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) fell 8.3% to $18.86 following Q3 results.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) dipped 8.2% to $146.95. Garmin reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $1.19 billion.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 8% to $56.52 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) dropped 7% to $12.84 following quarterly results.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) dropped 6.8% to $32.32.
