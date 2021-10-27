 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares climbed 105.3% to $4.4350. AgriFORCE Growing Systems reported binding LOI to acquire a European agriculture/horticulture and agtech consulting firm for $29 million.
  • China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 91.5% to $1.12 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares rose 45.4% to $0.8549 following a 5% gain in the previous session.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 23% to $213.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) climbed 19.6% to $1.4112 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
  • Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) surged 13.7% to $176.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) shares gained 13% to $27 after dipping 22% on Tuesday. Bakkt and Mastercard recently announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
  • Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) shares gained 13% to $36.28 after the company reported a partnership with Bill.com to power new innovative commercial card products for financial institution customers.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) jumped 12.3% to $32.02 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) surged 12.3% to $30.95 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) gained 12% to $2.8697
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) rose 11.8% to $32.39. Nurix Therapeutics presented initial data from first Phase 1a dose escalation trial of NX-2127 in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) jumped 11.4% to $15.90.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 11.2% to $1.01.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 9.9% to $0.39 after surging over 12% on Tuesday. Farmmi recently said its Zhejiang Farmmi Biotech Co. unit secured customer sales order for Shiitake mushrooms.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) jumped 9.8% to $32.53 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) gained 9.2% to $342.66.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) surged 8.6% to $38.52 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) gained 8.3% to $220.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) rose 7.3% to $0.4403 after surging 11% on Tuesday. IT Tech Packaging is scheduled to hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 12, 2021.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares dipped 73.6% to $15.22 after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 59.6% to $0.8930 after jumping 225% on Tuesday.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 56.7% to $4.1554. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 300% on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
  • Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) shares fell 53.6% to $4.03 after the company and Vifor Pharma reported topline results from Phase 3 trial of ANG-3777. The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference from placebo on the primary endpoint.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) shares fell 33.5% to $1.8299 after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 27.4% to $3.6582 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dipped 18.2% to $25.39 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 16.7% to $2.0650. Jaguar Health recently announced the Italian government cleared the merger plan of Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A for closing.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) dropped 16.4% to $4.4867.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) fell 14% to $13.40 following Q3 results.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 13% to $1.3750. MySize shares surged 36% on Tuesday after the company announced a contract from Dockers in Turkey.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 11.6% to $0.4865 after gaining over 44% on Tuesday..
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) dropped 11.6% to $6.40. Context Therapeutics and Wisconsin Oncology Network said first patient has been dosed in Phase 2 trial of ONA-XR in metastatic breast cancer.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 11.1% to $46.82 after the company reported launch of proposed global offering of American Depository Shares and ordinary shares.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 10.5% to $1.8350. Waitr Holdings shares climbed 43% on Tuesday after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) dipped 10.2% to $2.8299.
  • Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) fell 9.9% to $14.70. Wallbox shares surged 47% on Tuesday after the company, and Uber, announced a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
  • ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 9.8% to $0.6675 after jumping over 11% on Tuesday.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares fell 9.2% to $35.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued sales guidance below estimates.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) fell 8.3% to $18.86 following Q3 results.
  • Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) dipped 8.2% to $146.95. Garmin reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $1.19 billion.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 8% to $56.52 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) dropped 7% to $12.84 following quarterly results.
  • LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) dropped 6.8% to $32.32.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANGN + AGRI)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Silicon Laboratories Shares Spike Higher
Why AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Is Soaring Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coca-Cola Tops Q3 Views
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm, with Global Operations and 2020 Annual Revenues of US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS Based)
Why Did Angion Biomedica's Shares tumble Premarket Today?
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com