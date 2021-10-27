 Skip to main content

Why Genius Brands Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Why Genius Brands Shares Are Falling

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares are trading lower after the company announced it will acquire WOW! Unlimited Media for $53 million in cash and stock.

The company Monday announced via press release that it would host a conference call at 10:30 A.M. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to "discuss a positive business development". Traders and investors can rewatch the Wednesday webcast replay on the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

See Also: Is Genius Brands Stock Set For A Multi-Day Short Squeeze? A Technical Analysis

Genius Brands is a kids media company. It is engaged in developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.

Genius Brands has a 52-week high of $3.12 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

