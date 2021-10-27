Why Did Phunware Shares Pop 10% Today?
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) announced the availability of the mobile Digital Front Door solution for healthcare on the Epic App Orchard marketplace after completing Epic's comprehensive integration process.
- Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage their patients and visitors on mobile, all while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring patient satisfaction.
- "Joining the Epic App Orchard makes it easier for Epic's considerable customer base to license our healthcare solution, demystify the patient experience and drive digital transformation for more than 250 million patients with electronic health records already in Epic," Phunware COO Randall Crowder said.
- Price Action: PHUN shares closed higher by 9.9% at $4.78 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga