 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Phunware Shares Pop 10% Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:44pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Phunware Shares Pop 10% Today?
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUNannounced the availability of the mobile Digital Front Door solution for healthcare on the Epic App Orchard marketplace after completing Epic's comprehensive integration process.
  • Phunware's Multiscreen-as-a-Service Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage their patients and visitors on mobile, all while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency, and ensuring patient satisfaction.
  • "Joining the Epic App Orchard makes it easier for Epic's considerable customer base to license our healthcare solution, demystify the patient experience and drive digital transformation for more than 250 million patients with electronic health records already in Epic," Phunware COO Randall Crowder said.
  • Price Action: PHUN shares closed higher by 9.9% at $4.78 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHUN)

Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Perion Network Surges After Q3 Results; Vertex Energy Shares Plunge
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Commvault Systems Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com