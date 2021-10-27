 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading solidly higher after it confirmed a timeline for customer deliveries of its first EVs.

What Happened: Newark, California-based Lucid said Tuesday initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air will be made available to the first group of reservation holders Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Dream Edition comes in two versions — the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range.

The company said production started at its Casa Grande, Arizona factory last month.

An inaugural Lucid Rally is also planned and will be hosted by the company's leadership team. The company also said highlights of the event will be shared on its social media channels throughout the week.

"Creating the Lucid Air has truly been a labor of love, with customer deliveries representing the culmination of years of endeavor from the entire Lucid team. So I'm truly excited to hand the keys to our first dear customers and accompany them on an inaugural drive through the iconic California countryside," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid.

Related Link: Is Lucid Stock Setting Up For A Breakout Ahead Of Deliveries?

Why It's Important: Lucid had earlier been panned for building up a massive valuation without delivering a single vehicle. The delivery event will be a vindication of sorts for the company, which makes vehicles rivaling Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Model S.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range. It is the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA, delivering at least 100-plus miles of additional range over Tesla.

Lucid said it plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by deliveries of Lucid Air Grand Touring versions. Touring and Pure models are anticipated for delivery to customers during 2022.

LCID Price Action: At last check, Lucid shares were rallying 6.35% to $28.06.

Related Link: After Tesla Hits $1-Trillion Valuation, Analyst Says Automaker Must Focus On These 2 Key Issues Next

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

Lucid Group Rallies Toward Possible Resistance
Why Lucid Shares Are Rising
Why Tesla's Hertz Deal Is a 'Feather In Its Cap' And An Indicator Of Broader EV Adoption
EV Week In Review: Tesla Steals The Show With Stellar Q3, Nio Confirms 'Nio Day 2021' Schedule, Foxconn's EV Push And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Making SPACs Great Again? Trump Stock DWAC Surges 356%, Shines Attention On Out-Of-Favor Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com