Thinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Skillz, Roblox Or Zynga?

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $905 to $1,125.

Tesla is trading higher by 1.9% at $1,037.86.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage on Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) with a Neutral rating.

Skillz is trading lower by 0.3% at $11.07.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $98.

Roblox is trading flat at $80.97.

BTIG analyst Clark Lampen initiates coverage on Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.

Zynga is trading higher by 0.2% at $7.39.