4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Axon Enterprise

The Trade: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) CEO Patrick W Smith acquired a total of 211390 shares at an average price of $180.79. The insider spent $38,217,564.20 to buy those shares. The insider also sold a total of 128997 shares.

What’s Happening: Axon Enterprise recently that the Scottish Government had selected its digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, as part of their commitment to invest in the development of a Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) for Scotland's public safety authorities..

What Axon Enterprise Does: Axon Enterprise develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense.

Xilio Therapeutics

The Trade: Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) 10% owner Atlas Venture Fund Xi Lp, Atlas Venture Opportunity Fund I Lp acquired a total of 2733029 shares at an average price of $16.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,000,000.00.

What’s Happening: Xilio Therapeutics, reported closing of its initial public offering of 7,353,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share.

What Xilio Therapeutics Does: Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer.

Intel

The Trade: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Director James Goetz bought a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $49.76. The insider spent $995,200.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Intel recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 non-GAAP revenue and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

What Intel Does: Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.

Home Bancshares

The Trade: Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) Director Larry W Ross bought a total of 4650 shares at an average price of $19.78. The insider spent $91,998.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Home Bancshares Does: Home BancShares is a bank holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank.