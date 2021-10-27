EXCLUSIVE: Agilent Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050.

Agilent has also committed to interim greenhouse gas reduction targets.

By 2030, Agilent will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and scope 3 emissions by at least 30% (with a stretch goal of 40%) from the base year of 2019.

Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, while Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling consumed by the reporting company.

Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain.

In addition to setting interim targets for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, Agilent is committing to the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5°C.

This additional step will ensure that the company's goals align with the scientific consensus on the progress needed to meet the Paris Agreement.

Agilent is adopting the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations to provide investors with meaningful sustainability information, complementing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines Agilent introduced in 2020.

Price Action: A stock closed at $158.19 on Tuesday.