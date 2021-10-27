ECLUSIVE: Agilent Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050.
- Agilent has also committed to interim greenhouse gas reduction targets.
- By 2030, Agilent will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and scope 3 emissions by at least 30% (with a stretch goal of 40%) from the base year of 2019.
- Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, while Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling consumed by the reporting company.
- Scope 3 includes all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain.
- In addition to setting interim targets for achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, Agilent is committing to the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5°C.
- This additional step will ensure that the company's goals align with the scientific consensus on the progress needed to meet the Paris Agreement.
- Agilent is adopting the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations to provide investors with meaningful sustainability information, complementing the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines Agilent introduced in 2020.
- Price Action: A stock closed at $158.19 on Tuesday.
