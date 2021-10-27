 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ViacomCBS Nears Sale Of Los Angeles Studio In Drive To Divest Non-Core Assets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Share:
ViacomCBS Nears Sale Of Los Angeles Studio In Drive To Divest Non-Core Assets
  • ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) is nearing a sale of its historic CBS Studio Center lot in Los Angeles dubbed the “Radford Lot,” the home of popular TV shows, New York Post reports.
  • Final bids are in for the massive collection of soundstages with Hackman Capital Partners as a leading contender.
  • Earlier this year, Hackman scooped up Sony Pictures Entertainment’s 182,000 square-foot animation campus in Culver City for around $160 million.
  • CBS put its 38-acre campus for sale at auction in late August, as the network sells off non-core assets to invest more heavily in creating shows and movies for burgeoning streaming platforms.
  • The sale will likely be quick as the pandemic is driving demand for shows and movies, leading to a crisis of production studio space in Los Angeles.
  • ViacomCBS sold CBS’ original Midtown Manhattan corporate headquarters, called “Black Rock,” to real estate investment firm Harbor Group International for $760 million in mid-August.
  • Price Action: VIAC shares closed lower by 1.41% at $37.08 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

Ted Lasso Mentions Bitcoin In Finale: Here Was The First Mainstream Show To Mention The Cryptocurrency
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Hello, It's Me: Could Adele's New Album Be A Catalyst For Sony's Stock?
'Succession' Vs. 'Billions': Which Show Will Come Out On Top?
Are You Ready Kids? Here's Why Spongebob SquarePants NFTs Could Be Coming Soon
Déjà Vu, 90s-Style: Disney's 'Home Alone' and Paramount's 'Scream' Reboot Trailers Go Live
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com