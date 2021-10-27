You Will Be Able To Uber A Tesla Via Hertz Soon
- U.S. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) drivers will be able to offer services with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles rented from Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) from November 1, Bloomberg reports.
- Hertz will supply up to 50,000 EVs to drivers for Uber by 2023. Till now, Uber drivers have had to provide and maintain their own EVs.
- The cars will initially be available through Hertz's rental program in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, and Washington, D.C., followed by a nationwide roll-out in subsequent weeks.
- Hertz's $4.2 billion Tesla order sent the automaker's market value past $1 trillion.
- Tesla rentals will start at $334 a week and drop to $299 or lower as the program gets underway.
- Initially, Uber drivers require a 4.7-star rating or more and have completed a minimum of 150 trips to be eligible.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 0.26% at $46.02 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
