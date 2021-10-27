3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Pacific Green Technologies

The Trade: Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTC: PGTK) 10% owner Fresh Air Investments Canada Ltd acquired a total of 340000 shares at an average price of $4.30. The insider spent $1,462,000.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped over 30% since the start of the year.

What Pacific Green Technologies Does: Pacific Green Technologies Inc is engaged in developing emission control systems technology. The company design, manufacture, and implement flue gas emission control systems throughout the world.

ADMA Biologics

The Trade: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) President and CEO Adam S Grossman acquired a total of 350000 shares shares at an average price of $1.00. The insider spent $350,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: ADMA Biologics, last week, priced 50 million shares at $1 per share.

What ADMA Biologics Does: ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases.

Paramount Gold Nevada

The Trade: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) Director Christopher Reynolds acquired a total of 4600 shares at an average price of $0.84. To acquire these shares, it cost $3,872.28.

What’s Happening: Paramount Gold Nevada recently completed a promising ground geophysical survey of its recently acquired Bald Peak Project located in Mineral County, Nevada.

What Paramount Gold Nevada Does: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp is an exploration-stage mining company. Together with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing precious metal projects in the United States. Also, it explores for gold and silver.