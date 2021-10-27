 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on durable goods orders for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Although durable goods orders picked up in August, but analysts expect September's orders declining 0.9%.
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to shrink to $87.9 billion in September after deepening to $88.2 billion in August.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 1.0% in the September’s advance report.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty for October will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com