 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EV Share Of Total China Passenger Vehicle Sales Rises To 18.6% In Q3 As Nio, Volkswagen, Others Take On Tesla
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2021 3:04am   Comments
Share:
EV Share Of Total China Passenger Vehicle Sales Rises To 18.6% In Q3 As Nio, Volkswagen, Others Take On Tesla

Electric vehicle sales' share of the total passenger vehicle sales in China jumped significantly to 18.6% in the third quarter at a time when a lingering chip shortage hit production and sales of traditional internal combustion vehicles.

What Happened: Electric vehicle share of the total passenger vehicle sales in China rose to 18.6% in the three months ended September, from 13.2% in the second quarter.

As per the rating agency, deliveries of electric vehicles in China nearly tripled in the third quarter.

See Also: Is Tesla On Track To Deliver Apple-Like Gross Margins Amid China Demand Rebound? Bulls Munster And Ives React To Q3 Earnings

Wholesale deliveries — vehicles shipped to dealers — of traditional combustion engine vehicles plunged by over 25% in the third quarter on a year-on-year basis. The sharp decline was led by a lingering global microchip supply chain, which was further strained by the COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia. 

The supply bottlenecks weighed on retail sales with dealers’ inventories falling to the lowest since early 2018, the rating agency said.

Why It Matters: China, the world’s largest auto market, is speeding towards electrification. The Chinese government is targeting 20% of all new car sales by 2025 to be new energy vehicles, with electric vehicles making a major contribution.

China is also a hot destination for global automakers including Germany’s Volkswagen Ag (OTC: VWAGY), which is also the largest carmaker in the country.

See Also: Volkswagen To Launch ID.3 EV In China On Friday, Looking To Take On Tesla, Nio With More-Affordable Vehicle

Electric vehicle leader and market disruptor Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) counts China as a key market for growth, despite recent regulatory concerns.

The Elon Musk-led Tesla reported third-quarter sales of $3.11 billion in China in the third quarter, nearly half of where they stood in the United States. 

Foreign automakers are also seeing tough competition from homegrown electric-vehicle startups such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO),and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).

See Also: Ford Rolls Off First Mustang Mach-E EVs Off Assembly Lines In China, Setting Stage To Compete With Tesla, Nio

Price Action: Nio shares closed 1.96% lower at $40.47 a share on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why Jim Cramer Wants You To Go Long On Berkshire Stock
Elon Musk Says Self-Driving Software Could Reduce Traffic Accidents By Up To 99%
After Tesla Hits $1-Trillion Valuation, Analyst Says Automaker Must Focus On These 2 Key Issues Next
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Elon Musk Has This To Say About German Automakers, Tesla's Plans For Germany
Shares of Tesla Inc. Rise Above Previous 52-Week High
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com