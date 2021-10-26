 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Self-Driving Software Could Reduce Traffic Accidents By Up To 99%

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 5:40pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Self-Driving Software Could Reduce Traffic Accidents By Up To 99%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been testing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software on a limited number of cars for more than a year. The software allows Tesla vehicles to attempt driving maneuvers from point A to B with human supervision. While the software often makes mistakes that need human intervention, the goal is to get the cars driving themselves better than a human can.

Responding to comment's on Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer white paper release, CEO Elon Musk stated that reducing traffic fatalities by 90% seems likely, and ultimately, the company may reduce them up to 99%. 

Reducing traffic fatalities by 90% seems likely, perhaps ultimately by over 99%

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2021

While it may seem ambitious, a self-driving car can see in all directions at all times. It never gets sleepy, distracted or drunk. And while accidents will still happen in the future, autonomous accidents should be less frequent and any collision that does happen would be at a slower speed due to the computer's quick reaction and braking times.

Tesla's upcoming Dojo Supercomputer will be used to train self-driving cars. Once this computer is up and running, which Musk predicted it would be ready around November 2021, the car's ability to navigate the world around it should accelerate greatly, according to Tesla.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

After Tesla Hits $1-Trillion Valuation, Analyst Says Automaker Must Focus On These 2 Key Issues Next
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Elon Musk Has This To Say About German Automakers, Tesla's Plans For Germany
Shares of Tesla Inc. Rise Above Previous 52-Week High
Bitcoin's Mysterious Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Holds $60B In Bitcoin
Why Ari Wald Sees More Upside In Tesla Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: autonomous vehicles Dojo supercomputer Elon MuskNews Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com