 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Wallbox Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why Wallbox Shares Are Rising

Wallbox NV (NYSE: WBX) shares are trading higher after the company, and Uber, announced a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.

"Demand for EVs is rapidly increasing here in the US.  To help accelerate the transition to more sustainable transportation, we need to continue to make charging accessible," said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager for Wallbox North America. "Uber is a tech company at the heart of transport here in California, so it was natural for us to team up with them to give drivers using the platform access to smart at-home solutions."

"Climate is a team sport and Uber is committed to doing our part to expedite the transition to zero-emissions mobility," said Uber SVP of Mobility and Business Operations Andrew Macdonald. "Making electric vehicle charging solutions available at scale is essential to achieving our goals and we are excited to partner with Wallbox on this mission."

Wallbox has a 52-week high of $27.50 and a 52-week low of $7.28.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBX)

Bay Area Uber EV Drivers Can Get Discounts on Wallbox Chargers
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Commvault Systems Shares Slide
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Electric Reports Upbeat Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Douglas Alfaro why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com