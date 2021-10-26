 Skip to main content

Why Inspira Technologies Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Inspira Technologies Oxy BHN Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) shares are trading higher after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.

"Portugal and Spain are important markets in Europe that have extensive experience operating extracorporeal technologies. We see this as an advantage in ensuring the rapid penetration and adoption of our innovative ART device by the local medical community," stated Joe Hayon, Inspira Technologies' Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer.

"The WAAS Group's team has an impressive record in penetrating the local market with innovative products and leveraging them within the medical community," Hayon said.

Inspira Technologies is a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology that is intended to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV), which is the standard of care today for the treatment of respiratory failure.

Inspira Technologies has a 52-week high of $7.89 and a 52-week low of $2.25.

