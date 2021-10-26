Logitech Sees Logistics, Component Crisis To Extend To 2022
- Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) CEO Bracken Darrell expects logistics problems and component shortages to continue at least into early 2022, Reuters reports.
- "We will have some issues delivering at the levels of demand that are out there. But we have strong levels of inventory," Darrell said.
- Logitech was also adding new suppliers and relying on its long-term relationships with some manufacturers to deal with the semi-conductor chip crisis, he said.
- Logitech reported Q2 revenue of $1.31 billion, up 4% year-on-year, above the consensus of $1.27 billion.
- The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 370 bps to 42% due to increased promotional spending, higher logistics rates, inventory reserves, and higher product costs.
- The adjusted EPS of $1.05 beat the consensus of $1.10.
- Logitech held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents and used $63 million in operating cash flow.
- Logitech reaffirmed its FY22 revenue outlook of (5)% - 5%.
- Logitech reiterated a non-GAAP operating income of $800 million - $850 million.
- "In Q2 we delivered record sales which beat last year's exceptional sales levels, growing 4% in the quarter and 82% compared to two years ago. We also grew market share in the majority of our key product categories," Darrell said.
- Price Action: LOGI shares traded lower by 6.14% at $83.92 on the last check Tuesday.
