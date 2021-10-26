Inc. 5000 Welcomes IntelliSmart Homes and Founder Abe Issa to its 2021 List of America's Top Private Companies

Technology company IntelliSmart Homes scooped up its first Inc. 5000 listing alongside many of America's top businesses in 2021.

Founded in 2017, IntelliSmart Homes is a leading provider of cutting-edge smart home solutions. Promising smart home perfection to its clients, the firm has established itself as a go-to source of state-of-the-art systems customized to homeowners' individual lifestyles. With that comes a place on Inc.'s leaderboard of the country's top private companies.

IntelliSmart Homes has earned 2021 Inc. 5000 recognition after achieving a 3-year growth rate of 236%. The work of New York City-based publisher Inc., best known for Inc. magazine, the annual, highly prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country is now decades in the making.

"It's incredible to see IntelliSmart Homes recognized by Inc. and its team," says Abe Issa, the company's founder and former CEO. "The Inc. 5000 list provides an unparalleled insight into the entrepreneurial landscape, capturing a broad spectrum of success in the process," adds the businessman.

According to Issa, household names such as 7-Eleven, Pandora, Zipcar, and Zappos.com have all previously been honored by the initiative. As a part of Inc.'s rankings, top-performing businesses such as IntelliSmart Homes are sorted by revenue, industry, state, metro area, number of employees, and more. The rankings also highlight and celebrate female-fronted and minority-led companies, Lebanon-born entrepreneur Issa reports.

Abe Issa is a multi-award-winning business leader. Already, the Lebanese-American IntelliSmart Homes founder has been a foremost figure in the clean energy and home improvement industries for over two decades. He's also the name behind EnviroSolar Power, now a two-time Inc. 5000-listed company.

IntelliSmart Homes' Sister Company Earns Second Inc. 5000 Listing

Among Abe Issa's most recent ventures, IntelliSmart Homes isn't his only business to appear on this year's Inc. 5000 leaderboard. The latest in an ever-growing list of awards for EnviroSolar Power, another wildly successful firm established by Issa, the green energy company has also earned a hotly contested spot amid this year's other Inc. 5000 entries.

America's leading provider of solar, smart home, and security solutions, 2021 marks the second time that EnviroSolar Power has made the list. EnviroSolar is a pioneering energy product company focused on residential and commercial solar solutions, catering to individuals, families, businesses, and others looking to generate their own power. The firm first made the Inc. 5000 rankings in 2017 when the celebrated green energy outfit came second overall.

This year, publisher Inc. and its team recorded a median growth rate of 167% across all 2021 honorees of the Inc. 5000 list, responsible for a combined total revenue figure of $248 billion. EnviroSolar Power enjoyed a three-year growth figure of 129% for the period, seeing it take 2,976th place for its second appearance on the leaderboard.

In addition to repeated Inc. 5000 recognition, EnviroSolar Power and Issa's other ventures, including IntelliSmart Homes, have also been further acknowledged by Entrepreneur, The Business Journals, The Startup Weekly, Tech Times, and Yahoo, among countless other press and media outlets.

Founder and Former CEO Abe Issa Continues Contribution to American South

Entrepreneur Abe Issa continues to bolster the ongoing growth of the Southern United States through his past and present contributions to the region's business landscape. After 12 years in the field, his efforts throughout this period have again and again contributed greatly to explosive business growth across much of the South.

According to his peers, the IntelliSmart Homes and EnviroSolar Power founder and former CEO has long been among the very first to bring many of the past two decades' most successful energy-saving, smart home, and security solutions — and their respective packages — to the market. "For many years now, I've remained a pioneer in the numerous markets within which my companies and I have operated," points out the award-winning businessman and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award finalist.

He was, he says, the very first to bring so-called energy efficiency packages to the market in North America. "Many of today's leading residential solar industry operators and their sales personnel came out of my training program," Issa reveals. "I was the original expert and the first to do it," he goes on. "So, the industry and these companies have been built through my expertise and revolutionary sales university," adds the green energy pioneer.

$1 Billion Per Year in Residential Sales Touched, Says Abe Issa

Across the South and nationwide, it's estimated that Abe Issa is now responsible for up to $1 billion in terms of residential solar business turnover alone as far as sales upon which he's had an impact. "Everyone in the industry that came from one of my endeavors says that I'm the best in sales in the industry," suggests the IntelliSmart Homes founder, "and probably $1 billion per year in residential sales I've touched."

Alongside IntelliSmart Homes, EnviroSolar Power recently expanded operations into Florida, focused primarily on the Tampa area. As part of Issa and his team's commitment to the ongoing growth of the Southern U.S., the business has quickly amassed around 25 local employees in just this relatively small pocket of the Sunshine State. It's understood that additional plans are now afoot to grow this number in line with further expansion in the region.

Issa has previously spoken at length on a number of topics tied to his work. This includes the renewable energy entrepreneur celebrating 5 years of success at EnviroSolar Power and marking 10 years in green energy more generally. He's also discussed how he believes that home automation is here to stay as IntelliSmart Homes and EnviroSolar Power together strive to create the definitive interactive, energy-saving home of the future going into 2022 and beyond.

