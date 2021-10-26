 Skip to main content

Why My Size Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:41pm
Why My Size Shares Are Rising

My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares are trading higher after the company announced a contract with Dockers in Turkey.

"We have witnessed firsthand how MySize has enabled Levi's Turkey reduce return rates by up to 47%, saving the company on the costly reverse logistics. Getting to know our customers better and reducing the hassle, time and expense of merchandise returns, while becoming more sustainable, are all reasons for integrating MySize into our offerings," stated Mrs. Duygu Durak, Dockers Business Development Manager of Dockers (Turkey).

My Size Inc is a US-based technology company that focuses on the development of an application that assists the consumer to accurately take the measurements of his or her own body to fit clothing in the best way possible without the need to try them on using a smartphone.

My Size has a 52-week high of $2.97 and a 52-week low of $0.89.

