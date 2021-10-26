GM To Extend Access To EV Charging
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) aims to install up to 40,000 electric vehicle chargers across North America to pour nearly $750 million into charging infrastructure under the new community charging program.
- GM will work with its dealers to deploy Level 2 charging stations (EVSE) at critical locations in the dealer's respective communities, including workplaces, multi-unit dwellings, sports and entertainment venues, and colleges and universities, among others.
- These charging stations will be available to all EV customers.
- GM announced a new line of three Ultium-branded Level 2 smart charging stations available to customers via dealerships and online.
- "We want to give customers the right tools and access to charging where and when they need it while working with our dealer network to accelerate the expansion of accessible charging throughout the U.S. and Canada, including in underserved, rural and urban areas," GM President Mark Reuss said.
- GM and its dealers will help facilitate the installation of up to 40,000 Level 2 chargers at popular destinations and workplaces in the areas that dealers serve.
- GM's family of Ultium Chargers will include an 11.5 kilowatt/48-amp smart charger, 11.5 kW/48-amp premium smart charger, and 19.2 kW/80-amp premium smart charger.
- Price Action: GM shares closed lower by 0.68% at $57.37 on Tuesday.
