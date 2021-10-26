Why Hasbro Shares Are Rising

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Hasbro reported quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.70 by 15%. This represents a 4% percent increase over earnings of $1.88 per share from the same period last year.

Hasbro also reported quarterly sales of $1.97 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is an 11% increase over sales of $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf and Monopoly.

Hasbro has a 52-week high of $104.89 and a 52-week low of $81.69.