Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher by 9.52% at $7.07 after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workhorse has a total share float of 121 million, of which 46 million shares are sold short, representing around 38% of shares sold short.

Workhorse also announced via press release that the company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the company's plans and outlook. Workhorse says financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

Workhorse has a 52-week high of $42.96 and a 52-week low of $6.02.