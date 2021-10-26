Why Workhorse Shares Are Rising
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher by 9.52% at $7.07 after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workhorse has a total share float of 121 million, of which 46 million shares are sold short, representing around 38% of shares sold short.
Workhorse also announced via press release that the company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the company's plans and outlook. Workhorse says financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.
Workhorse has a 52-week high of $42.96 and a 52-week low of $6.02.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap