Elon Musk Has This To Say About German Automakers, Tesla's Plans For Germany

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s entry into the $1-trillion market cap club has earned the company plaudits from all around. CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, has a word of praise for rival German automakers.

What Happened: Musk's comments on the German automakers came when a Twitter user brought to Musk's attention that the German media is all over Tesla winning an EV supply contract from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Pink: HTZZ) and reaching a $1-trillion valuation. The user also noted that the media highlighted the fact that Tesla's Model 3 is the top-selling car in Germany now, overtaking Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY)'s Golf and suggested this is an end of the era for the German car manufacturers.

Musk has a different take: the Tesla chief said the German automakers will rebound strongly and the companies have great talent.

German car manufacturers will rebound strongly. They possess great talent, which will not sit idle. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2021

In a threaded reply, Musk also said Tesla will soon be a German car manufacturer.

