Elon Musk Has This To Say About German Automakers, Tesla's Plans For Germany
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
Elon Musk Has This To Say About German Automakers, Tesla's Plans For Germany

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s entry into the $1-trillion market cap club has earned the company plaudits from all around. CEO Elon Musk, meanwhile, has a word of praise for rival German automakers.

What Happened: Musk's comments on the German automakers came when a Twitter user brought to Musk's attention that the German media is all over Tesla winning an EV supply contract from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (Pink: HTZZ) and reaching a $1-trillion valuation. The user also noted that the media highlighted the fact that Tesla's Model 3 is the top-selling car in Germany now, overtaking Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY)'s Golf and suggested this is an end of the era for the German car manufacturers.

Musk has a different take: the Tesla chief said the German automakers will rebound strongly and the companies have great talent.

In a threaded reply, Musk also said Tesla will soon be a German car manufacturer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

