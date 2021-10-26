 Skip to main content

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 10:07am   Comments
A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) - P/E: 5.5
  2. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) - P/E: 9.21
  3. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) - P/E: 5.08
  4. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) - P/E: 8.17
  5. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) - P/E: 7.32

Cannae Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.94, which has increased by 176.08% compared to Q1, which was -2.55. Cannae Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Green Brick Partners's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.02, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Foot Locker reported earnings per share at 2.21, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.96. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.14%, which has increased by 0.92% from 1.22% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Vipshop Holdings experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.37 in Q1 and is now 0.32. Vipshop Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Meritage Homes saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.44 in Q1 to 4.73 now. Meritage Homes does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

