2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 8:51am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Windtree Therapeutics

The Trade: Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) President and CEO Craig Fraser acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $1.90. The insider spent $5,700.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: Windtree reported notice of allowance from US Patent and Trademark Office for a new istaroxime patent.

What Windtree Therapeutics Does: Windtree Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases.

BioCorRx

The Trade: BioCorRx Inc. (OTC: BICX) Independent Director Louis C Lucido acquired a total of 2931 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $4,960.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped around 344% since the start of the year.

What BioCorRx Does: BioCorRx Inc is an alcohol treatment and rehabilitation company. It is engaged in the development of BioCorRx Recovery Program for the treatment of alcoholism and opioid addiction consisting of a naltrexone implant.

